Sunday Morning Crash Into Utility Pole Results In Driving Charges For Tiny Township Resident

While driving along Champlain Road in Tiny Township on Sunday December 1, 2024, at approximately 2:51 a.m. a community member came upon a single vehicle crash of a Tesla into a utility pole at the intersection of the 17th Concession Road.

A call was placed to the OPP Communication Centre, and officers from Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) attended to investigate. The lone occupant was located and upon speaking with the uninjured driver, an impaired driving investigation was commenced by the officers.

As a result, Varchas Srirangam 37 years of Tiny Township has been charged criminally in connection to this investigation with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Fail to remain

Fail to report accident

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the December 19, 2024, and was served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved Tesla was towed and is the subject of a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Since the Festive R.I.D.E kick off on November 21, 2024, officers have conducted the R.I.D.E. program at fifty five separate locations stopped over 746 vehicles checking their drivers for signs of impairment.