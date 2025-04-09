Muskoka Rallies Together: Support For Storm Yard Waste Clean-up

Muskoka continues to recover following the significant ice storm that impacted communities across the District.

We know many residents have already taken steps to clean up, often with the help of family, friends, and neighbours. Over the past week alone, more than 1,200 tonnes of brush has been dropped off at District Transfer Stations free of charge through our waived tipping fee program. Your efforts have made a real difference in our community-wide recovery. ­­

If you’re able to continue managing your yard waste on your own, or with support from your network we kindly ask that you continue to do so. However, we recognize that not everyone has access to that kind of help.

Through an extension of the District’s Leaf and Yard Waste Collection Program, Storm Yard Waste Curbside Collection will start on Monday, April 21 beginning in the areas most heavily affected by the storm: Gravenhurst, Muskoka Lakes, and Bracebridge.

The program is available to properties that currently receive curbside leaf and yard waste collection. To check eligibility, residents are encouraged to enter their address in the Muskoka Waste App or on the District’s website.

We’re also working with community partners, service clubs, and debris management companies to help connect residents to local supports and resources to assist with cleanup efforts. Information about how to access these resources will be shared on our website in the coming days and weeks as details are confirmed.

For those who are physically or financially unable to manage their storm cleanup, support is available. If you or someone you know needs help with debris clean-up, please contact our Storm Assistance Line at 705-645-2100 ext. 4500 and icestorm@muskoka.on.ca.

Storm Yard Waste Collection Program – What You Need to Know:

Brush and branch collection begins Monday, April 21 and will run for 3 weeks.

and will run for 3 weeks. Set materials at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday each week. Collection may take several days. Please be patient and leave bundles and containers neatly at the curb, clear of roads, sidewalks, and infrastructure to ensure safety of folks in the community.

each week. Collection may take several days. Please be patient and leave bundles and containers neatly at the curb, clear of roads, sidewalks, and infrastructure to ensure safety of folks in the community. Accepted materials: Help our crews – Crews are unable to collect large or heavy debris from properties. We understand that many residents have already gathered brush into large piles. Unfortunately, our crews are not able to collect oversized piles. Please help us break them down as follows: Tree branches must be in bundles no longer than 3 ft in length and 2ft wide or placed loosely in brown paper yard bags or open top garbage bins/totes (must weigh under 55 lbs).

Leave the leaves! Leaves are not accepted during this program. Regular Leaf and Yard Waste Collection resumes May 12.

Residents can continue to bring brush to District Transfer Stations free of charge until April 30.

Second home property owners will have another opportunity to dispose of brush at District Transfer Stations for free this summer.

Stay informed: Download the Muskoka Waste app in the App Store or Google Play for updates right to your phone.

More details and FAQ’s about the program are available on our website: www.muskoka.on.ca/spring-ice-storm

We’ve seen our community come together time and again, and recovery from this storm is no different. Clean-up will take time and, in many cases, months – not weeks. Thank you to all those who continue to lend a hand, check in on neighbours, and look out for one another as Muskoka moves forward.

For storm recovery updates and helpful resources, follow the District on social media or visit www.muskoka.on.ca/spring-ice-storm.