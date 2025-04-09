CIP Incentive Programs Now Open For Spring Intake

The Township of Muskoka Lakes is pleased to announce that the spring intake for the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) private sector incentive program is now open for application!

The CIP program assists property and business owners within the Community Improvement Area by providing financial incentives for projects that improve the vitality of the downtown areas and contribute to the year-round economy. Since 2022, the Township has provided approximately $75,000 in grants, and leveraged $260,000 in private investment.

“The Township continues to support investments which help to revitalize, refresh and enhance our community,” said Mayor Kelley. “I encourage any business owner looking to invest in their property to get in touch to find out what support is available.”

The CIP private sector incentive program provides targeted support in the form of grants and fee rebates to projects that demonstrate a positive impact on the community. Program streams include Attainable/Employee Housing, Shoreline Structures, Building and Mechanical Upgrades, Accessibility and Façade Upgrades, and Ecological Space Improvements.

CIP applications are accepted in two intake windows during the year. The Spring 2025 intake window is currently open and will be accepting applications until May 16, 2025. Find more information about each of the programs in the policy, or fill out the form to apply today!