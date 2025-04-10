Missing Person Last Seen In Orillia

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual that has been reported missing from the Orillia area on April 5, 2025.

The Orillia OPP are asking for public assistance in locating the 29-year-old ‘Rachel’. Rachel is five-foot six-inches tall, thin build, with medium length blonde hair, and blue eyes. Last seen wearing an animal print fur jacket, leggings, and brown boots. Rachel was last seen in the Orillia area on April 5, 2025, and is believed to have travelled to the Barrie or Toronto area. Police are looking for any information that may assist us in locating Rachel to confirm their well-being.

Police urge the public to all in tips on this case, or others, to the Orillia OPP through the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com