Huntsville OPP Looking For Tips After Suspicious Vehicle Fire

Officers from the Huntsville of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire.

On April 10, 2025, shortly after 9:00 a.m., officers attended on Old North Road for a vehicle fire. The investigation is ongoing with the assistance from the Huntsville Fire department and the O.P.P. Forensic Identification Services. There were no occupants in the vehicle. This is an on-going investigation.

Investigators are seeking assistance from the public information. If you are aware of information or have dashcam footage from the area before 9:00 a.m., please contact the Huntsville O.P.P. at 705-789-5551.

