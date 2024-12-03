Avril Lavigne Announced As First Headliner For 2025 All Your Friends Fest

SIMPLE PLAN ALSO ADDED TO TWO-DAY FESTIVAL LINEUP

ALL YOUR FRIENDS FEST WILL TAKE PLACE AT BURL’S CREEK EVENT GROUNDS JUNE 28 & 29

TICKETS AND CAMPING PASSES GO ON SALE DECEMBER 5 AT 10 AM ET

Dedicated to bringing fans the best in live entertainment, Republic Live has announced that All Your Friends Fest will return to Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON, June 28 and 29 with eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, diamond-selling pop-punk icon, Avril Lavigne set to headline on Sunday, June 29.

“I can’t wait to play All Your Friends Fest at Burl’s Creek. It’s going to be a blast playing with so many of my friends at a festival so close to home and I hope to see you all there.” – Avril Lavigne

The acclaimed festival has also tapped multiple JUNO Award-winning group Simple Plan as direct support on the main stage Sunday night (6/29), with more artists to be announced for the two-day festival including Saturday’s headliner. Returning after a highly successful inaugural event as covered by the Toronto Star in August, the festival promises an unforgettable weekend of music, perfectly timed to kick off Canada Day celebrations.

“We are beyond excited to have All Your Friends Fest return to Burl’s Creek and bring fans together for an incredible Canada Day weekend of music and celebration,” shares Eva Dunford, Co-Founder of Republic Live. “We are thrilled to have Canadian icon and global pop-punk superstar Avril Lavigne headline our Sunday night, kicking off the first weekend of summer in unforgettable style. With amazing performances, great vibes and memories to last a lifetime, this edition of All Your Friends Fest promises to be one for the books.”

Single-day admission tickets start at $149.99 plus taxes and fees and full weekend admission passes start at $249.99 plus taxes and fees. All tickets for All Your Friends Fest including VIP admission tickets will go on sale Thursday, December 5th, at 10 AM ET. Republic Live is bringing its renowned festival experience to All Your Friends Fest by offering camping opportunities similar to its sister festival, Boots and Hearts. Attendees can enhance their weekend with tent and RV camping packages available for purchase. For tickets and more information, visit www.allyourfriendsfestival.com.

CONNECT WITH ALL YOUR FRIENDS FEST

Instagram | TikTok | X | Facebook