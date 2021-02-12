Haliburton Highlands OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 35

The Haliburton Highlands OPP arrested and charged two individuals in relation to a police investigation in the Township of Minden Hills following a traffic stop last weekend.

On February 6, 2021, at 7:13 p.m., an officer with the Haliburton Highlands OPP detachment was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Highway 35 near Chambers Road. A vehicle was stopped for travelling at a high rate of speed. A demand was made for the roadside breath test. The driver, upon failing the roadside demand, was placed under arrest for Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) Over 80 mg. The driver resisted and attempted to flee from the officer. At that point, a passenger exited the vehicle and assaulted the officer. The driver fled the scene, while the passenger was placed under arrest.

The officer was not injured.

Following police investigation, the driver was identified and arrested.

As a result, Mark Winkie, 32, of Oshawa has been charged with:

Assault Peace Officer;

Resist Peace Officer;

Obstruct Peace Officer; and

Fail to comply with Order made during a declared emergency.

Jonathan Avery, 33 of Mariposa Township has been charged with:

Assault Peace Officer;

Flight from Peace Officer;

Escape Lawful Custody;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Operation while Impaired; and

Fail to comply with Order made during a declared emergency contrary to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

The two accused will appear in court in April.