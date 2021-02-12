Ontario Extends Off-Peak Electricity Rates

The Ontario government is once again extending electricity rate relief for families, small businesses and farms to support those spending more time at home while the province maintains the Stay-at-Home Order in the majority of public health regions. The government will continue to hold electricity prices to the off-peak rate of 8.5 cents per kilowatt-hour until February 22, 2021. This lower rate is available 24 hours per day, seven days a week for Time-Of-Use and tiered customers.

“We know staying at home means using more electricity during the day when electricity prices are higher, that’s why we are once again extending the off-peak electricity rate to provide households, small businesses and farms with stable and predictable electricity bills when they need it most,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “We thank Ontarians for continuing to follow regional Stay-at-Home orders to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The off-peak rate came into effect January 1, 2021, providing families, farms and small businesses with immediate electricity rate relief. The off-peak rate will now be extended until the end of day February 22, 2021, for a total of 53 days of emergency rate relief. During this period, the off-peak price will continue to be automatically applied to electricity bills of all residential, small business, and farm customers who pay regulated rates set by the Ontario Energy Board and get a bill from a utility.

“We extend our thanks to the Ontario Energy Board and local distribution companies across the province for implementing this extended emergency rate relief and supporting Ontarians as they continue to work and learn from home,” said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy.