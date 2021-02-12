One Person Taken To Hospital After Shooting In Tay Township

The OPP are currently investigating a man who was shot in front of a George Street , Victoria Harbour home just after 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

The OPP received several 911 calls from residents reporting the sound of gun shots. Police were able to locate and speak with a man on George Street who was transported by Paramedics to hospital where he was treated and released.

The OPP Central Region Crime Unit are assisting in this ongoing investigation which is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.