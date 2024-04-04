Witness Reports Impaired Driver To Police In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP has charged a local person with impaired driving in Bracebridge, ON.

On April 1, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were flagged down by a member of the public in a parking lot on Wellington Street near Monck Road in Bracebridge. The witness described their concerns about the driving and then later behaviour of the driver of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers located the driver and subsequently arrested and charged 21-year-old Douglas Merritt of Huntsville, ON with Impaired Operation by Drug.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 30, 2024 to answer to his charge.

Information from concerned and attentive members of the public is key in efforts to take impaired drivers off the road and create safer driving conditions for everyone. The consequences for impaired driving in the province of Ontario, beyond the criminal charge, includes a 90 day drivers license suspension and a 7 day vehicle impound.