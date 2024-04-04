Two Charged In Connection With Theft From Bracebridge Home Depot

Bracebridge OPP has charged two people with shoplifting from a local retail store on Depot Drive in Bracebridge.

On April 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a home improvement store located on Depot Drive after an off-duty officer became aware of the suspicious behaviour of two men in the store. The suspects eventually made their way out of the store with a considerable amount of stolen goods and were soon located by responding officers. Store employees were able to retrieve the stolen items and return them to the store.

Police have charged 52-year-old Marek Branicki and 20-year-old Dariusz Pawlowski, both of Mississauga, ON with Theft Under $5000 CC 334(b). They will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 30, 2024 to answer to their charges.