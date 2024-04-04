Oro-Medonte Woman Wins More Than $30,000 With Soldiers’ 50/50 

Dianne Pearson of Oro-Medonte is the March Soldiers’ 50/50 grand prize winner, taking home $30,495.

Pearson was so excited when she got the news, she accidentally hung up on the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Foundation. “I guess my phone was excited,” she said after re-connecting on the call.

Pearson’s experience in fundraising and understanding of current healthcare needs inspired her to play the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle. “I was in fundraising years ago, and I have a pretty good idea of the challenges that healthcare is facing,” she explained. “So, it was just an idea to buy some tickets. Between me and my husband, we said it’s just a good thing to do.”

As for her plans on how to spend the money, she and her husband David are going to take their time figuring that out.

“We were ‘blue-skying’ it over the weekend, but now the reality is sinking in. That’s $30,000…you need to take some time with decisions like this.”

April showers bring big prizes with the Soldiers’ 50/50 Raffle. There will be two early bird prizes of $2,000, drawn on April 11th and April 18th respectively. The grand prize draw deadline will be Thursday, April 25th at 11:59 pm. With bigger early bird prizes and the return of the $100 for 1,000 tickets bundle, April’s jackpot is blooming!

Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle is managed by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation and works to generate funding for areas of greatest need at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

To learn more about Soldiers’ 50/50, visit soldiers5050.ca or call (705) 325-2201 ext. 5890. When you win, we all win!