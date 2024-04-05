Ontario Supporting Next Phase Of Laurier Fire Department Development

The Ontario government is providing $29,700 through the Northern

Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to the Laurier Fire Department to support the second phase of their training facility development project. This investment will enhance emergency services and community safety in Northeastern Ontario.

“This project is great news for residents in Laurier, South River, and communities along the Highway 11 corridor,” said Graydon Smith, MPP for Parry Sound–Muskoka. “With the NOHFC’s support, this building will help build fire services throughout the region by providing a training facility for local departments. Thank you to the Local Services Board for their commitment to fire services and their vision to create this space for local firefighters to gain their qualifications and hone their skills.”

The Laurier Fire Department will use NOHFC funding to install a waterproofed training facility on site to provide industry standard training in the North for both local and regional volunteer firefighters and departments. The project involves site preparations, installation of a concrete foundation, installation of a Quonset hut purchased previously, interior finishing to design a search-and-rescue scenario and waterproofing.

“The Laurier training facility will create a hands-on environment for firefighters in Laurier and from neighbouring areas to recieve quality training that will help ensure the protection and safety of residents in Laurier and beyond,” said Tim Hollands, Fire Chief, Laurier Fire Department. “Funding from the NOHFC has made is possible for us to build the second phase of the training facility, which will become a highlight for the Laurier community.”

“Our government is building strong and resilient northern communities by investing in projects that empower local firefighters and volunteers to develop skills through hands- on training opportunities that are close to home,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development. “The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund is another resource our government is leveraging to ensure Northeastern communities and emergency services have the strength and capacity to respond to local emergencies.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing

financial assistance to projects – big and small, rural and urban – that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $762 million in 6,309 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 9,750 jobs.