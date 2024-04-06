Colin James Blues Trio To Perform In Parry Sound On April 28

Multi-award-winning, chart-topping and multi-platinum guitarist Colin James is performing at Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts in Parry Sound on April 28.

From the rolling prairies of Saskatchewan to the Open Road of a storied career, James released his 20th studio album on Nov. 5, 2021 via Stony Plain Records on the way to winning his 2nd straight JUNO Award for Blues Album of the Year. It was his 8th win overall, now tied for the 13th most wins in Canadian music history.

Having set a soaring bar for inimitable talent in Canadian music, Colin James remains at the top of his game, continuously challenging himself creatively. Steve Marriner and Chris Caddell join James for performances as the Colin James Blues Trio.

Open Road lands no differently, and follows James’ JUNO-winning and most recent full-length, 2018’s Miles To Go — an album that garnered worldwide attention as it debuted on the Billboard Blues Charts, the iTunes Blues Chart and added six new Maple Blues Awards to his running total of 27.

In delivering 20+ albums across 30+ years, a look back over Colin James’ career reveals a timeline rich in highlights, kicking off when he subbed in for a no-show opening act at a Stevie Ray Vaughan concert in his hometown of Regina.

His 1988 self-titled debut, featuring two self-penned hits “Voodoo Thing” and “Five Long Years,” was the fastest-selling album in Canadian history, winning him his first of now-seven JUNOs, and an opening spot on tour with Keith Richards.

In addition to his own studio offerings, Colin James has worked with some of the world’s most revered artists across his multi-decade career — including Bonnie Raitt, Albert Collins, Pops Staples, Robert Cray, Albert King, Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, ZZ Top, Mavis Staples, Luther Allison, Roomful of Blues, Bobby King and Terry Evans, John Hammond Jr., The Chieftains, Carlos Santana, Little Feat, Johnny Hallyday, Jeff Healey and Buddy Guy.

Beyond his own recording and touring to massive sold-out crowds, he is a prolific songwriter with his music recorded by the likes of Maria Muldaur, Johnny Hallyday and Lucinda Williams. He is also credited with launching the swing revival, thanks to his wildly popular Little Big Band.

For tickets, visit the Charles W. Stockey Centre website.