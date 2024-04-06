Orillia OPP And Rama Police Charge Eight Drivers With Impaired Driving

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Rama Police Service have arrested and charged 8 individuals with impaired operation related charges in the past 6 days.

On March 29, 2024, at about 5:45 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to a complaint of a noisy vehicle parked in the area of Walker ave in the City of Orillia. An Officer attended and discovered the vehicle to be running and an individual occupying the drivers seat. As a result of the investigation, it was determined the individual was impaired by alcohol. The individual was then arrested.

As a result, Trevor Dastous, 24-years-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Breach of Probation

On March 29, 2024, at about 11:59 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were dispatched to a traffic complaint where it was reported that individual had left an Orillia establishment impaired and drove away in a vehicle. Information led officers to respond to a separate establishment where the vehicle and individual in question were located. The resulting investigation led police to determine the individual was operating the vehicle while impaired by alcohol.

As a result, Bryce Fitzroy, 25-years-old, from Washago has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On March 31, 2024, at about 2:30 a.m., officers from Rama Police Service were conducting a RIDE program in the area of Rama Rd in Rama. During the RIDE program a vehicle was checked by officers and the driver spoken to. As a result of this interaction the individual operating the vehicle was found to be impaired by alcohol and arrested shortly after.

As a result, Austin Barton, 21-years-old, from Oro-Medonte has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance – cocaine

On April 1, 2024, at about 10:36 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that had gone into the water at the end of West St S in the City of Orillia. Simcoe County Paramedics and Orillia Fire also responded. The uninjured driver of the vehicle was brought shore by paramedics and firefighters. Officers commenced their investigation and determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. This individual was then arrested.

As a result, Cory Wilkinson, 36-years-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On April 2, 2024, at about 3:25 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP were dispatched to a report of an impaired individual occupying a vehicle at an address in the City of Orillia. Officers responded to find the vehicle had departed. As the investigation continued the vehicle and individual were located at a separate address a short time later. It was determined the individual operating the vehicle was impaired and was subsequently arrested.

As a result a 19-year-old female, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

On April 3, 2024, at about 2:26 a.m., an officer from the Orillia OPP was conducting proactive traffic enforcement in the area of Highway 11 in the City of Orillia. During this proactive activity the officer conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop the officer determined the driver of the vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

As a result, Shane Stillwell, 29-years-old, from Ramara has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

All persons in these unrelated investigations are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in April 2024. As a result of these charges each of their driver’s licences has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.

Orillia OPP also posted a news release on March 29 2024 in which two persons were arrested and charge for impaired driving offences. In the span of 6 days 8 individuals have been arrested for a total of 15 criminal charges in Orillia OPP and Rama Police Service detachment areas. Impaired driving comes with significant penalties for those arrested and potentially even worse consequences for those behind the wheel and other motorists on our highways. If you are drinking, don’t drive. If you are consuming drugs, don’t drive. Plan ahead: