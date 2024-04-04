Bracebridge Man Charged After Disturbance At Local Motel

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one man after responding to a disruption at a local motel in Bracebridge.

On April 4, 2024 at 12:20 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a motel located on Manitoba Street in Bracebridge. Officers attended and conducted an investigation into the cause of the noise and subsequently arrested and charged 45-year-old Jason Groves of Bracebridge with the following:

Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order X 2

He was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on April 4, 2024.