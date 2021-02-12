Opioid Overdose Investigation Has West Parry Sound OPP Looking For Tips

the West Parry Sound OPP, along with the West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit, investigated a sudden death at a Gibson Street home on Saturday February 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

The Police investigation revealed that a 34-year-old person from Parry Sound was found unresponsive and was later pronounced deceased due to a suspected opioid overdose.

The investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) is ongoing.

If anyone has information surrounding this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).