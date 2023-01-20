Gravenhurst Resident Faces Drug And Driving Under Suspension Charges

On Thursday January 19, 2023 at 11 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was on general patrol on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst when a driver lost control of their vehicle ahead of him and came to rest.

The officer stopped to assist and determined that the driver had an outstanding warrant. The subsequent investigation resulted in a drug seizure and police arrested and charged 40-year-old Erin Krawwetz of Gravenhurst with Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) and Driving While Under Suspension.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 14, 2023 to answer to her charges.