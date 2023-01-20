Winter Fun Is Back In Muskoka Lakes

While Muskoka is often thought of as a summer destination, there is so much to do here in the winter! The Township encourages you to don your skis, snowshoes, or skates, and to get outside and explore all that Muskoka Lakes has to offer this winter.

“We are fortunate to live and play in a place with such beauty all year long,” said Mayor Peter Kelley. “I encourage you to try something new this winter, whether that be a new trail or a new activity!”

Once again this year, walking paths at Hanna Park and Bala Sports Park will be cleared for use. Snowshoeing will be available at the Huckleberry Rock Lookout, Hazelwood, Fish Hatchery and Hardy Lake Trails. A cross-country skiing trail will be maintained at the Milford Manor Golf Course in Milford Bay and public skating is regularly scheduled at the Bala and Port Carling Arenas.

A full list of Township winter activities and locations can be found by visiting www.muskokalakes.ca/winterfun.