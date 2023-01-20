Deceased Identified As Female From Bradford On Hwy. 400 Near Hwy. 88

The OPP continue to investigate the discovery of human remains in the area of Highway 400 northbound near Highway 88, Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The deceased has been positively identified as a 37-year-old female formerly of Bradford, ON. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Friday January 20, 2023, to determine the cause of death.

There will be a continued police presence on Highway 400 northbound between the 5th line and Highway 88 through January 20, 2023. The OPP says it is grateful to the public who travelled this area and provided dashcam video to police.

The Highway Safety Division OPP Crime Unit is continuing this investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.