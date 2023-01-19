Man Falls From Hwy. 11 Overpass In South River After Interaction With Police

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 31-year-old man Thursday morning in South River, south of North Bay.

The SIU provided the following details:

At 10:47 a.m. on January 19, 2023, an OPP officer went to the Eagle Lake Road overpass at Highway 11 in response to a call about a man in distress. There was an interaction between the officer and the man. The man fell from the overpass and onto the highway. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php

This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.