Lakeland Networks Named One Of Canada’s Top Internet Service Providers

Lakeland Networks has been recognized by PCMag as Ontario’s best and Canada’s second-best Internet Service Provider for Gaming.

With more than 277,723 tests performed, Lakeland’s Gaming score beat out every major ISP in Canada (including Bell, TELUS, Rogers, Cogeco, Shaw and others) to place second.

Across Canada, Lakeland Networks was also recognized at the 9th fastest internet service provider.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/the-best-gaming-isps-for-canada-2023

“Our extremely important internet service is the accumulation of many years of technical planning and execution by an incredibly dedicated team. This exceptional service is provided through more than 600 kilometers of fibre optics to our customers across Muskoka, Parry Sound, Almaguin and Wasauksing First Nation,” explained Sam Roche, Manager of Network Operations at Lakeland.

Broadband growth has been company funded with assistance from both provincial and federal programs. While continually expanding its fibre network, Lakeland balances it against updating the existing infrastructure to improve speed and reliability so there is no degradation of service.

“Now anyone looking to relocate their business or home can rest assured that with a Lakeland connection they will have one of the best services in Canada. No longer do owners have to worry about ‘moving north’ and expecting inferior internet service,” advised Chris Litschko, Lakeland’s CEO.