Freezing Drizzle Tonight For Orillia, Parry Sound, Haliburton

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Freezing drizzle advisory continued for:

York – Durham, Ont. (043200)

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Current details:

Freezing drizzle tonight.

Hazard:

Freezing drizzle.

Timing:

Ending overnight or early Friday morning.

Discussion:

Freezing drizzle is expected to continue tonight as temperatures hover just below zero. Ice accretion from the freezing drizzle is not expected to be significant. However, black ice may form, making travel hazardous. Freezing drizzle will transition to light flurries by Friday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.