Bracebridge OPP Report Four Impaired Drivers

As Impaired Driving remains a persistent issue on Muskoka’s roads, Bracebridge OPP officers have charged four people with Impaired Driving related offenses during the past week.

On October 21st, 2022, at 7:23 a.m., police were dispatched to attend the parking lot of a commercial building on Winhara Road, Gravenhurst, when employees noticed a Jeep parked in their lot with a person passed out at the steering wheel. Officers attended and after an investigation into the circumstances, arrested and charged 40 year-old Erin Krawetz of Gravenhurst with Impaired Operation by Drug, Possession of a Schedule I substance and Possession of a Schedule I substance for the Purposes of Trafficking. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 8, 2022 to answer to her charges.

On October 22, 2022 just before 8 p.m. police responded to a report that a vehicle had gone off the road on Bonnie Lake Road in Bracebridge, ON into the ditch. Officers attended and subsequently arrested and charged 31 year-old Amy Fisher of Huntsville, ON with Operation while Impaired- Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 13, 2022 to answer to her charge.

On October 24, 2022 members of the public called police to report that a vehicle had been driving very quickly on Highway 11 North in Bracebridge and went off the road into the ditch. Officers responded and after an investigation into the cause, arrested and charged 18 year-old Nolan Mee of Gravenhurst, ON with Operation while Impaired and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 6, 2022 to answer to his charges. Furthermore, in the Province of Ontario, all drivers under the age of 22 must have zero alcohol in their blood to drive.

On October 26, 2022, Bracebridge OPP officers attended to a call for service on Beaver Ridge Road in Gravenhurst, ON to assist with a person who was having vehicle trouble. Officers suspected that alcohol was involved and after an investigation into the circumstances, arrested and charged 48 year-old Jennifer Clancy of London, ON with Operation while Impaired and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 6, 2022 to answer to her charges.

In cases where an person is charged with Impaired Driving, their drivers license is suspended immediately for 90 days and their vehicle is impounded for seven days.