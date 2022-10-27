Motorists Urged To Slow Down And Stay Alert For Trick-Or-Treaters This Halloween

CAA is reminding motorists to keep safety top of mind ahead of the spookiest night of the year.

As Halloween approaches, motorists can expect even the quietest streets becoming busy with trick-or-treaters. To ensure everyone has a safe and fang-tastic night, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) is reminding motorists to be extra vigilant while driving in areas with higher volumes of pedestrians.

“In the excitement of dressing up in costume and going trick-or-treating, children may not always be looking out for oncoming traffic,” says Michael Stewart, community relations consultant, Government and Community Relations, CAA SCO. “With this in mind, it’s important for motorists to slow down, obey all traffic signs and continually scan not only the road ahead, but also driveways, front yards and the spaces between parked cars.”

With the majority of trick-or-treating happening after dark, visibility is key for both motorists and pedestrians. Motorists are advised to turn their headlights on 30 minutes before sunset and keep them on when it’s dark while pedestrians should opt for makeup instead of masks to not obstruct their vision.

“Trick-or-treaters can also help make themselves more visible to motorists by choosing brightly coloured costumes instead of all-black ones as well as using reflective items and accessories while trick-or-treating,” adds Stewart.

CAA is offering free reflector tags at CAA Stores in south-central Ontario that can be attached to backpacks and jackets. Find your nearest CAA Store here and stop by to get up to four free tags per family.

CAA is also reminding all road users to take extra caution as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 6. The return to standard time means fewer daylight hours and reduced visibility for both motorists and pedestrians.

What motorists can do to stay safe:

Always look for pedestrians crossing the road. Be alert and attentive while driving and yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, school crossings and crossovers.

Be alert and attentive while driving and yield to pedestrians at crosswalks, school crossings and crossovers. Mind your blind spots. Be aware of blind spots when making turns at intersections.

Be aware of blind spots when making turns at intersections. Stay focused and vigilant behind the wheel . Put the phone away, reduce your speed and obey speed limits in residential neighbourhoods.

. Put the phone away, reduce your speed and obey speed limits in residential neighbourhoods. Be cautious and considerate. Be alert around stopped transit vehicles and be courteous to pedestrians with different mobility needs that may require more time to cross.

Be alert around stopped transit vehicles and be courteous to pedestrians with different mobility needs that may require more time to cross. Use your lights. Motorists should use their full lighting system when it gets dark and in low visibility situations.

What pedestrians can do to stay safe: