Some Pine-Sol Cleaners Recalled Due To Risk Of Exposure To Bacteria

The recalled products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

As of October 26, 2022, the company has not received any reports of incidents or illness in Canada.

This recall involves the following Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaner in Lavender Clean, Lemon Fresh, and Mandarin Sunrise scents:

The date code number can be found on the bottle between the label and cap. Only products with date codes that begin with the prefix “A4” and are less than 222490000 are included in this recall.

Pine-Sol Original (pine scent) and Pin

Pine-Sol Lavender Clean Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

55500402892

828 ml

Pine-Sol Lavender Clean Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

55500402908

1.41 L

Pine-Sol Lavender Clean Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

55500016617

4.25 L

Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

55500502264

828 ml

Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

55500502257

1.41 L

Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

41294403061

5.18 L

Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

41294972918

2.95 L

Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

41294973762

2×2.95 L

Pine-Sol Mandarin Sunrise Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

55500015917

828 ml

Pine-Sol Mandarin Sunrise Multi-Surface Cleaner

A4222490000 or lower

55500014804

1.41 L

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalls product, dispose of the product in its container with household trash or by pouring it down the toilet or drain, and contact The Clorox Company for a refund.