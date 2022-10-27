Southern Georgian Bay OPP Report Two More Impaired Drivers

Community members continue to call in suspected impaired drivers to the OPP observed on roadways in North Simcoe over recent days.

Officers from Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded just before 11 p.m. October 25, 2022, to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Midland Avenue, Midland. The suspect vehicle was located and upon officers speaking with the driver, an impaired driving investigation was commenced resulting in a criminal charge of Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) against Raymond Joseph Hubbert 69 years of Hamilton.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 17, 2022

Another report of a suspected impaired driver was received by the OPP Communications Centre at 5:35 p.m. Oct 24, 2022 after a green Toyota was observed in the area of Highway 12 and Reeves Road, Tay Township with the driver slumped over the steering wheel. Responding officers located the suspect vehicle with the driver slumped over the steering wheel and entered into an impaired driving investigation resulting in Ryan Bruce Witheridge 38 years of Penetanguishene being charged criminally with Operation while impaired – drugs and further with Operation While Prohibited.

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on January 12, 2023.

Officers conducted seven R.I.D.E. check programs between October 22-26, 2022 and checked 216 drivers for signs of impaired driving and investigated fifteen vehicle collisions.