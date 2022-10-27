Barricaded Person Incident Ended Peacefully In Orillia, Charges Laid

The Orillia OPP have charged an individual in relation to a weapons call that resulted in a person barricading themself in a home in the North end of Orillia.

On October 24, 2022, shortly after 12:45 p.m., several police resources were dispatched to a West Street North address, after witnesses observed a person brandish what was believed to be a firearm. The individual made an utterance to the witnesses and ran into a nearby home.

Officers quickly attended the area and convened an area around the residence for public safety concerns. The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), The Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine Unit, as well as The County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended to assist. The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, took carriage of the investigation, leading to an arrest after several hours.

A 33-year-old male from Orillia has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

· Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

· Pointing a Firearm – two counts

The accused was held for a bail hearing. The name of the accused was not released.