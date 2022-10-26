Help Shape Bracebridge’s Short-Term Rental Plan

The Town of Bracebridge invites residents and stakeholders to learn more about short-term rental accommodations in Bracebridge at an upcoming public open house.

Virtual Public Open House

Tuesday, November 1 | 5:30 to 6:30 pm

Meeting Link

In-Person Public Open House

Tuesday, November 15 | 4:30 to 7:30 pm

Bracebridge Sportsplex, 110 Clearbrook Trail

In consultation with WSP Canada, the Town is working to create a program for short-term rental accommodations that will include consideration of amendments to the Official Plan, Zoning By-law, and Licensing By-law, as well as a municipal accommodation tax. Participate in the open house sessions to learn more about short term rental accommodations, watch a detailed presentation from WSP Canada and provide your feedback. A recording of the November 1 virtual session will be shared online after the event for those unable to attend.

A short-term rental or short-term accommodation is when all or part of a dwelling unit is used to provide over-night accommodations for a period that is equal to or less than 28 consecutive days in exchange for payment.

Beginning May 19, 2022 all property owners who offer a short term rental accommodation in Bracebridge are required to register their property and obtain a licence to operate legally in accordance with By-law No. 2022-032.

To learn more about short term rental accommodations, visit engagebracebridge.ca/STR.

“I encourage everyone to participate in one of the open houses to help shape a short-term rental accommodation plan that best represents Bracebridge. The Town is committed to working with stakeholders and interested parties to achieve an approach that reflects the values and priorities of our town.” – Stephen Rettie, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Bracebridge