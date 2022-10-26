Incidents Of Disturbance, Vehicle Fire, Impaired Driving Keep Huntsville OPP Busy

The Huntsville OPP responded to 246 calls for service from Monday October 17, 2022, to Sunday October 23, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement:

Forty-nine investigations were conducted by detachment members during this time frame.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Twenty-one, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways during this time frame.

Impaired Investigations:

On October 19, 2022, Huntsville OPP observed a car failing to stop for a red light on West Road, Huntsville and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of the investigation, Jonathan Acher (36 years of age) of North Bay, Ontario was charged with the following.

– Operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood

– Fail to stop for red light

– Drive motor vehicle without proper headlights

– Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on December 13, 2022.

Huntsville OPP and emergency crews were dispatched at 7:11 p.m., October 23, 2022, to a serious single motor vehicle roll over on Aspdin Road.

The two male occupants a 37-year-old and a 32-year-old were able to free themselves from the rolled over vehicle before the vehicle caught fire. The two males were transported by Muskoka Paramedic Services to a local hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries. The fire was extinguished by the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and anyone with dash camera footage or other information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville Detachment at 705-789-5551.

Domestic Violence Investigations:

Detachment members investigated 6 domestic disputes during this time frame. No charges were laid in relation to the 6 investigations.

Disturbance Investigation:

On October 17, 2022, Huntsville OPP responded to a disturbance call at a home located on King William St., Huntsville. As a result of the investigation, Matthew-Bray Diamond Mauade-Duncan, (21 years of age) of Huntsville, Ontario was arrested on October 18, 2022. Kyle Spence, (20 years of age) of Sunridge, Ontario was arrested on October 19, 2022. Both males were held custody and charged with the following.

Matthew-Bray Diamond Mauade-Duncan

– Break and enter

– Assault with a weapon

– Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Mischief under $5000.00 c

Kyle Spence

– Break and enter

– Assault with a weapon

– Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

– Mischief under $5000.00

– Fail to comply with probation order

– Uttering threats

Spence’s next court appearance is scheduled in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on October 27, 2022.

Diamond Mauade-Duncan is scheduled in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka on November 07, 2022.

Motor Vehicle Collisions:

Seventeen, motor vehicle collisions were investigated during this time frame. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions i.e.: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Reporting information to Police:

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.