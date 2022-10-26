Bonfield Resident Charged After $3,200,000 Drug Bust

One person has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3,200,000 worth of illicit drugs in the area.

On October 20, 2022, OPP members from the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, North East Emergency Response Team, North Bay Detachment and the North Bay Police Service, executed search warrants at residences in Bonfield and Callander.

Officers seized large quantities of suspected cocaine, approximately 23 kg, crystal methamphetamine, approximately 8 kg, fentanyl, approximately 150 g, and a significant quantity of amphetamine and oxycontin. Also seized were cellular phones, electronic devices, drug paraphernalia, a silencer and over $20,000 in Canadian currency.

As a result of the investigation, Richard Ccmpbell, 36 years-of-age from Bonfield was arrested and charged with the following 15 offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine (four counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court,

The accused has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 26, 2022, in North Bay.