Sutton Resident Wins $1M After Purchasing Ticket In Rama

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Dawn Sillaby-Smith of Sutton West. She matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the December 7, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw to win $1 million!

Dawn, a mother of two and grandmother of six, said she is an occasional lottery player. “I went to the store to have my tickets checked and I saw Big Winner come up. I was so excited – it was difficult to comprehend,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque. “My children were the first I told – they were happy and excited for me.”

The retired educator said she hasn’t decided what to do with her winnings yet. “I would like to spend more time with my grandchildren and travel,” she said.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling having this financial security,” Dawn concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rama Country Market and Gas Bar on Yellowhead Trail in Rama.