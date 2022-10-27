Get Snow Ready! Winter Operations Begin In November

With the recent snowfall, there’s SNOW time like now to prepare! The Town of Huntsville’s Operations and Protective Services Team is gearing up for another winter season with operation and maintenance plans scheduled to start November 1, 2022. To help their crews please keep in mind:

Be respectful of snow removal teams need for room to clear: Overnight parking on side streets is not permitted from November 1st to April 15th.

from November 1st to April 15th. Slips and falls can happen any time: Even when snow is cleared on roads and sidewalks, please use caution, and give yourself extra time.

Give plows and snow removal equipment room to groom! Leave extra space and do not pass.

Be respectful of your friends and neighbours: Do not shovel, blow, or plow snow out onto a public roadway. Under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act it is illegal.

Recreational fields, courts, and other outdoor sports amenities are closed for the winter.

Parks and trails are not maintained during the winter. Use of trails is at your own discretion and risk.

Each year crews plow, sand, salt, and remove snow from over 400 km of roads and over 30 km of sidewalks. During a weather event, please give the team room to groom and time to get to your area. If you see snow, go slow!

To inquire or report a road or sidewalk concern, please fill out the questions or concerns form or call 705-789-1751, option 5. For after-hours road emergencies, contact: 705-789-1751, option 2.

To learn more about winter road maintenance, winter sidewalk maintenance and to find a winter parking map visit Huntsville.ca/WinterRoads.

Follow the Town of Huntsville Facebook and Twitter for winter event declarations and updates on winter maintenance activities.