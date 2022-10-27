Township Council Adopts Official Plan

On Wednesday October 12, 2022 a new Official Plan (OP) for the Township of Muskoka Lakes was adopted by Township Council.

“The Official Plan establishes the framework within which sustainable development and community improvement can take place,” said David Pink, Director of Development Services and Environmental Sustainability. “The new Official Plan will increase protection of the environment and ensure neighbourhood character is maintained as the Township continues to experience considerable development pressure.”

The Township of Muskoka Lakes Official Plan is the principle policy document which the Municipality uses to express its goals and objectives for the community. The new OP identifies significant natural features and guides physical development and redevelopment. It provides a general policy direction and a land use planning framework to guide the physical, social, economic and environmental management and growth of the Township.

The adopted Official Plan can be found on the Township website.