Tractor Stolen From South Muskoka Falls Road In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP is investigating the theft of a 2018 Kubota L6060 tractor stolen from an address on South Muskoka Falls Road in Bracebridge sometime between October 19th and 25th, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000