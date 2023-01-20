Surface-Ripened Soft And Semi-Soft Cheeses Recalled Due To Listeria

Some soft surface ripened cheese, semi-soft surface-ripened cheese are being recalled.
This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.
There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link.
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Le Fromage au Village
|
Angelus – Soft surface ripened cheese
|
Approx. 200 g
|
6 73536 02012 7
|
R603
R604
R607
R611
R614
R617
R619
R622
|
Le Fromage au Village
|
Le Casimir – Soft surface ripened cheese
|
Approx. 200 g
|
None
|
R608
|
Le Fromage au Village
|
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame – Semi-soft surface-ripened cheese
|
Approx. 150 g
|
None
|
R605
R606
R610
R612
R618
R621
R623
|
La Vache à Maillotte
|
Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese
|
Approx. 275 g
|
None
|
R594
R602
R613