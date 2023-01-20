Surface-Ripened Soft And Semi-Soft Cheeses Recalled Due To Listeria

Some soft surface ripened cheese, semi-soft surface-ripened cheese are being recalled.

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

There have been reported illnesses that may be associated with the consumption of these products. Further lab testing is underway to confirm the link.

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Le Fromage au Village

Angelus – Soft surface ripened cheese

Approx. 200 g

6 73536 02012 7

R603

R604

R607

R611

R614

R617

R619

R622

Le Fromage au Village

Le Casimir – Soft surface ripened cheese

Approx. 200 g

None

R608

Le Fromage au Village

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame – Semi-soft surface-ripened cheese

Approx. 150 g

None

R605

R606

R610

R612

R618

R621

R623

La Vache à Maillotte

Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese

Approx. 275 g

None

R594

R602

R613

