On January 19, 2023 just before 11:45 p.m. a member of the public called police after they became concerned about a persons ability to drive while leaving a commercial area in Gravenhurst.

Police located the vehicle and driver in a residential area nearby and subsequently arrested and charged 46-year-old Jason Keith of Gravenhurst, ON with Operation While Impaired -Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on February 7, 2023 to answer to his charge.