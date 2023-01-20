RVH’s Emergency Department Experiencing Higher Than Normal Volumes

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is currently experiencing higher than normal patient volumes, especially in its Emergency Department (ED), resulting in longer than usual wait times.

As a reminder to the public, in the event of a health emergency, RVH’s ED is the right place to be and receive care.

As an alternative for non-urgent health issues, RVH’s COVID, Cold & Flu Care Clinic is open for pre-booked appointments seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To book an appointment at the clinic, please go to the RVH website www.rvh.on.ca or click here