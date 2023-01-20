Bracebridge Resident, Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

On January 16, 2023 at 1:20 a.m. a member of the public called police after they found a vehicle parked in their driveway on Ziska Road, playing loud music and then left.

Responding officers located the vehicle after receiving a second call on Muskoka Road 118 in Muskoka Lakes Township and subsequently arrested and charged 47-year-old Yana Marshalls of Bracebridge, ON with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on March 14, 2023 to answer to her charges.

Police credit another member of the public for taking an impaired driver off the road on January 17, 2023 just before 5:30 p.m. on Talisman Drive in Gravenhurst. The concerned motorist called when they noticed the dangerous driving behaviour of another on Bay Street and cautiously followed it until it entered a commercial area on Talisman Drive. Police arrived quickly and subsequently arrested and charged 57 year-old Suzanne Mossman of Gravenhurst with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on February 7, 2023 to answer to her charges.