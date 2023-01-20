Bracebridge Man Prohibited From Driving Charged With Impaired

Bracebridge OPP are reporting an alarming trend as officers arrested and charged their fifth driver with Impaired Driving in as many days just after 10 a.m. today, January 20, 2023 on Muskoka Road 118 in Bracebridge.

A member of the public called police when they became concerned about the ability of a man to be driving after he got into a vehicle and started to drive away in a commercial area with many pedestrians.

Responding officers located the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 56-year-old Gavin Morrison of Bracebridge with Operation While Impaired, Over 80 and Operation While Prohibited.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge, ON on February 21, 2023 to answer to his charges.