Applications For The Community Services Recovery Fund Now Open

The Community Foundations of Canada, Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada, are pleased to announce that the application process for the Community Services Recovery Fund is now open. Community foundations, including the Muskoka Community Foundation are managing the application process alongside the Canadian Red Cross and local United Ways to reach a broad and diverse range of community service organizations, such as charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a historic one-time investment of $400 million that will help community service organizations to adapt, to modernize and to be better equipped to improve the efficacy, accessibility and sustainability of the community services that they provide, so they can continue to support communities across Canada through the pandemic recovery and beyond.

Community service organizations are at the forefront of addressing communities’ needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the early phases of the pandemic, they have struggled with increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools. Many of them are struggling to recover and adapt their services to the changing needs of the Districts of Muskoka and Parry Sound.

Applications for funding can be submitted until February 21, 2023. Organizations are encouraged to complete the interactive quiz to determine where and how to apply. Additional information and resources, including an applicant guide, can be found on the Community Services Recovery Fund website.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation noted that “The Community Services Recovery Fund will support charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies in the Districts of Muskoka and Parry Sound. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these organizations have worked tirelessly to support our community. We are deeply grateful for their dedication and commitment to creating healthy and vibrant communities. Through this Fund, the Muskoka Community Foundation will support projects at charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies that invest in their internal systems and processes, making them more resilient for the future.”

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould stated “The Government is supporting the long-term COVID-19 pandemic recovery in communities across Canada through this historic fund. This transformational investment with the National Funders supports a more inclusive model of economic growth that creates opportunities at the community level. The Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of community service organizations, including charities, non-profits and Indigenous governing bodies, to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact.”

To learn more about Community Services Recovery Fund please visit Community Services Recovery Fund – Community Foundations of Canada or contact Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation, at 705-646-1220 or info@muskokacommunityfoundation.ca