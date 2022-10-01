Gift Of Hearing Accepting Nominations For The Second Time This Year

In an unusual move, the Gift of Hearing program managed by Hear Well Be Well is accepting nominations for people who need hearing aids but are unable to get them because of financial constraints or other barriers for the second time in 2022.

“Normally Gift of Hearing nominations are accepted once a year,” explained Kathleen Tiede, Hear Well Be Well’s co-CEO with her husband, John Tiede. “This year, with so many people still trying to get back on their feet after COVID shutdowns and with the inflation situation, we’re excited to be able to deliver a second nomination period with the hopes of getting hearing aids to people in need in time for their holiday celebrations.”

Through Hear Well Be Well’s Gift of Hearing program, and with the support of Signia, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of hearing aids, five people in Ontario will be accepted into the program to receive a free hearing test as well as their hearing aids, after care and service all at no cost.

“Signia helps millions of people worldwide regain and benefit from the miracle of hearing,” stated Brian Beatty, vice-president of marketing for WS Audiology Canada Inc. Signia is a WS Audiology brand. “With our goal of providing wonderful sound for all, we’re excited to play a role in partnering with Hear Well Be Well in this endeavor to give back to the community to help those in need of hearing care!”

“And as a family owned and operated business, the health of our communities is important to us,” added John Tiede. “We have a long history of giving back both locally and abroad, and the Gift of Hearing program has been part of that since 2013.”

John and Kathleen Tiede established the Gift of Hearing Program in 2013 to help those in need of better hearing. Since inception, numerous families throughout Southwestern and Central Ontario have benefitted. The latest in hearing aid technology, all related services, and professional time are all donated.

“Hearing is so incredibly important. And these kinds of programs are incredibly important for a community. It’s important to look after each other,” said Francis Richardson, former mayor of Meaford, ON and a nominator in this year’s spring Gift of Hearing.

Michael Lindsay of Shelburne, ON, was a recipient in the spring Gift of Hearing program. He was nominated by his wife, who recognized his hearing loss was affecting his relationships with their children.

“I have four kids, three of them autistic, and I need to hear them,” Lindsay explained. “This is going to change my life dramatically – being able to hear again.

“I’ll be both a better husband and better father because I won’t be so frustrated and I won’t miss things,” Lindsay added.

In spring 2022, Gift of Hearing selected recipients from Meaford, Shelburne and London, ON. Each recipient had a different story and a different need. Even their hearing loss came from different impacts on their lives.

“We had recipients with hearing loss caused by domestic violence, loud music, deformed cochlea from birth, as well as regular life wear and tear,” noted Kathleen Tiede. “The nomination review committee has a really hard job selecting recipients from the nominations we receive.”

Nominations are accepted through GiftofHearing.ca or in-person at all 13 clinic locations in Ontario. Both individuals and organizations can nominate someone experiencing hearing loss. Nominees must be at least 19 years of age and able to attend one of the clinic locations in-person for testing, fitting and care.

“Hearing loss can put a real strain on the person experiencing it and it also impacts their relationships with others. It can even affect employment or the chance of advancement at work,” John Tiede explained. “Not being able to hear conversations can be very isolating. Constantly asking people to repeat themselves or having the TV up so loud others in the room flinch affects everyone.”

Nominations for the Gift of Hearing program will be accepted through November 15 at www.giftofhearing.ca. Selected finalists will be contacted in early December to arrange a hearing test.

For more information on Spring 2022 Gift of Hearing recipients, visit https://hearwellbewell.ca/gift-of-hearing/