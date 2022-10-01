Shine Media Celebrates A Change In Ownership

After 20 Years, a refreshed vision comes to Muskoka’s video production company

Virginia Hastings started Shine Media 20 years so she could bring high-quality commercial, corporate, and event video production to the communities of Muskoka and the surrounding area. She wanted to grow her passion into a business while living in the region she loves so much. After two decades of growth and success, Virginia is thrilled to announce Tyler Knight as the new owner of Shine Media.

Tyler is a long-time professional in video production, having worked internationally with clients both big and small. He is excited to be taking on Shine Media, where he will offer his considerable video, photography and editing skills in service to Shine Media clients.

One of the next steps Tyler wants to take with Shine Media is to diversify its package offerings,including packages geared to small independent business owners who are looking for a big marketing bang for their modest budget. Tyler and his partner Ally own the eco-conscious grocery store Refillery District in Orillia, so he’s very familiar with the shoestring realities of entrepreneurs.

Over the years, Shine has been hugely fortunate to have worked with Muskoka’s best clients. From hospital administrators to bakers to app creators, Shine has enjoyed every one of its diverse set of clients. Whether it’s filming former NHL stars, government ministers, musicians and TV personalities, or celebrating the incredible success stories from Community Living and other social services in the area, the breadth of Shine Media’s story-telling is varied, inclusive, and always strives to make an impact.

Of course, Shine Media’s success would not have been possible without a fantastic team of talented

folks behind the camera. Each one has played a role in creating the magic of Shine Media and making

it an amazing Muskoka success story, including long-time editor, Graeme Powell, videographer Steve

Cairns, and the production support of Brittany LeBlanc & AJ Specht, and countless sub contractors

over the years and industry partners.

As she leaves Shine Media behind, Virginia feels indebted to her experiences along the way. She has learned so much, met some incredible people and can’t believe how fortunate she is to have called Shine Media her day job for so many years. Now she is looking forward to stepping away, recharging, and gearing up for the next adventure.

Video advertising is more important than ever before. Shine Media will continue as a full-service video production company rooted in Muskoka, specializing in business development through video storytelling. Whether it’s a brand video, advertising, event coverage, corporate production, or aerial footage, Shine maintains its commitment to capturing the vision of clients and engaging its target audience with outstanding client service. So here’s the first twenty years, now let’s get those cameras rolling for the next stage in the exciting development of Shine Media

*This article is sponsored By Shine Media