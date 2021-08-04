Georgian College Will Require Students In On-Campus Residences This Fall To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Those students who plan to live in an on-campus residence at Georgian College campuses in Barrie, Orillia and Owen Sound this fall will now be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

By Aug. 18, students must have, at minimum, their first dose of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine and receive their second dose by Oct. 8. Georgian is working with Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to host an on-site immunization clinic in the Barrie residence in September.

“We made this decision with our students’ safety top of mind,” said Brian Muscat, Dean of Students. “Residence is a high-density setting, with several shared spaces, and students spend extended periods of time together. Vaccinations are important in reducing the spread of this virus in close settings such as these.”

Georgian joins a growing list of Ontario public colleges and universities who require students living in residence to be vaccinated.

Students preparing to live in on-campus residence will receive direct communication, including how to submit proof of vaccination. There will be an exemption process for students with a medical condition that prevents them from acquiring a vaccine or for other protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“As one of the first colleges in Ontario to join the national Faster, Together campaign, we’ve been encouraging vaccination since the spring as a key component for the Georgian community coming together for more in-person activities,” said Muscat.

Those who wish to opt-out of on-campus residence, or opt-in as space allows, can call 705.730.5600 to speak with Campus Living Centres who operates Georgian’s on-campus residences.