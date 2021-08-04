Ontario Opening Temporary Road Test Centres

The Ontario government is beginning to open temporary road test centres on Monday, August 9, 2021, to increase the number of passenger road tests (class G2/G) available in areas where demand is highest. The first two temporary road test centres will open in Guelph and Oshawa, with four more following in September across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

“We are taking concrete action to clear the road test backlog, and that includes opening temporary road test centres so people who need tests can get one as soon as possible,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “As Ontario continues to head in the right direction in the fight against COVID-19, we have an aggressive plan in place to hire additional temporary driver examiners, open additional centres to offer road testing, and extend weekday operating hours for passenger road testing, including weekends.”

Starting Monday, the two temporary centres opening will exclusively offer class G2/G road tests daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Oshawa site will operate seven days a week, while the site in Guelph will operate five days a week starting in August and expand operations to seven days a week in November 2021.

The four additional temporary road test centres opening next month will serve Toronto, Hamilton/Niagara, Mississauga/Brampton, and York/Durham.

To book your road test, please visit DriveTest.ca, the only official channel for booking a road test. You should never give your driver’s licence to a third party or an unknown website. DriveTest will never charge you an additional fee to book or reschedule a road test.

Quick Facts