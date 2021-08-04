Recalled Frozen Mangos Linked To Hepatitis A, Vaccination Appointments Available

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is informing residents that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning for various frozen mango products from the marketplace due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

Currently, the following products are subject to the recall:

Nature’s Touch frozen mangoes sold in a two-kilogram bag; UPC bar code: 873668001807; best before Nov. 9, 2022

Compliments frozen mango mania sold in a 600-gram bag; UPC bar code: 055742504309; best before Nov. 10, 2022, and Dec. 18, 2022

Irresistibles frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag; UPC bar code: 059749876001; best before Nov. 10, 2022

President’s Choice frozen mango chunks sold in a 600-gram bag; UPC bar code: 060383993870; best before Nov. 6, 2022, and Nov. 10, 2022.

Please note that this list may be subject to change depending on the investigation. For up to date recall information please visit the CFIA Food Recall Warning and Allergy Alerts Website.

Anyone who has the recalled mango products should not eat them. Food contaminated with Hepatitis A may not look or smell spoiled. The products can be thrown away or returned to the store where they were bought. After handling the products, people should wash their hands with soapy water and sanitize any surfaces the package was in contact with.

SMDHU strongly recommends that anyone 6 months of age and over who was exposed to the recalled products in the past 14 days receive the Hepatitis A vaccine. Vaccination can prevent the onset of symptoms if given within 14 days of exposure. Individuals who have received a complete series of Hepatitis A or Hepatitis A/B (Twinrix) vaccine or who have received a single dose of Hepatitis A vaccine in the past 6 months or have previously had a Hepatitis A infection do not require further vaccine for this exposure. Individuals with chronic liver disease who were exposed to the recalled products in the past 14 days should contact their physician to determine if they require any further treatments in addition to the vaccine.

The health unit is now offering appointments at the following Hepatitis A vaccination clinics:

Holly Community Centre – 171 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

Wednesday, August 4 – Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p. m.

Canada Summit Centre – 20 Park Drive, Huntsville

Friday, August 6 – Saturday, August 7 from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p. m.

Immunization will be offered by appointment only. Individuals can book an appointment online at the health unit’s website at smdhu.org. For those without access to a computer or internet access, appointments can be booked by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520 ext. 5875.

Hepatitis A is spread from person-to-person by putting something in the mouth that has been contaminated with the stool (poo) of a person that has the Hepatitis A virus. The virus can contaminate food, drinks, surfaces, and everyday objects. Once infected, a person can pass the virus to others for two weeks or more before they even know they are sick.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Symptoms of Hepatitis A usually develop about four weeks after exposure to the virus, although this period can range from 15 to 50 days. Symptoms can include fever, loss of appetite, nausea, abdominal discomfort, a general feeling of being unwell, followed by a few days of jaundice. People who are immunocompromised, are older, or have a pre-existing chronic liver disease are more at risk of serious illness.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with Hepatitis A infection and were exposed to the recalled products in the past 6 weeks, seek medical attention. Let your healthcare provider know you ate the recalled products so they can properly report infections to public health. If you are symptomatic, you should avoid preparing food for others and also follow good personal hygiene, including frequent proper hand washing after using the toilet.

If you are concerned about being exposed to the recalled product, need additional information about Hepatitis A or the Hepatitis A vaccine, please call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-888-721-7520 to speak to one of our public health professionals Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or contact your healthcare provider. More information can also be found at www.smdhu.org/HepAMangoes.