Places4Students.com Asks Homeowners To Consider Renting Their Spare Rooms To Students

Places4Students.com, the company specializing in providing colleges and universities throughout North America with off-campus housing solutions, is reaching out to the public with a plea to help provide housing accommodations for students returning to class this fall.

Many college and university campuses are announcing their plans to have students return to in-person classes. A new normal is being established and safety measures put in place for students to resume learning on-campus, as situations related to the COVID-19 global pandemic improve. Students are currently making arrangements to attend school in Bracebridge and other communities across Canada this upcoming semester; however, they are finding it difficult to locate safe and affordable housing accommodations due to low vacancy rates across the country, particularly in Muskoka. This poses an even greater challenge for international students travelling from abroad.

To assist with the dilemma, this question is being presented to homeowners and the benefits being discussed by the company, “Have you ever considered renting a spare room within your home to a student attending college or university in your community?”

Places4Students.com partners with colleges, universities, and student unions to provide a rental property listing service for students, landlords and affiliates of the schools.

“Places4Students provides a great online portal for students looking for a place to live in all three communities where we have Algonquin College campuses – Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke,” said Patrick Newell, Senior Manager of Student Life, Algonquin Students’ Association. “They provide students and landlords with an in-depth online profile of each listing, including amenities, rates and photos. They have helped provide a connection to the

rental market that students have been looking for.”

Some colleges and universities are offering FREE general listings at this time to generate more housing options for their students online (check Places4Students.com for offers and details). For more information, please contact 1-866-766-0767, admin@p4s.com or visit places4students.com.