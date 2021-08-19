Last Day To Place Bids In Support Of Muskoka Lakes Public Libraries

Today is the last day to place bids for the Friends of the Library’s 10th annual auction in support of Muskoka Lakes Public Libraries.

The Friends of the Library are a community group committed to promoting, supporting and improving the services and facilities at the public libraries in Bala and Port Carling. Their auction runs for one month each year and this time around, the event is being held online, offering items ranging from art and home decor to gift certificates and outdoor activities.

“This year is going to look a little different,” said the group in a written statement. “We’re taking the auction online, where we can reach an even wider audience. Using www.32auctions.com, every item is photographed and displayed on it’s own page, with the name of the donor, their logo and a website link, so bidders can get more information.”

Since 2014, the auction has raised over $56,000. The funding allowed for the installation of a new wheelchair accessible circulation desk in Port Carling in 2019 as well as a water bottle refill station earlier this year.

A patio and reading corner was also built in Bala, and the group continues to expand the offerings at each of the libraries and beyond. This year, with the help of a new laminator, the Friends of the Library are creating a book and art installation called Story Trails to help children and adults alike enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

“Laminated pages from a children’s book are installed along the walking paths at Hanna Park in Port Carling and the Muskoka Lakes Sportspark in Bala,” said the statement from the group. “As you stroll along the trail, you’re directed to the next page in the story. The stories will change often, adding a wonderful surprise to our family friendly community and parks.”

To help support more projects like this, visit the auction and place your bids by 8 p.m. tonight. For more information on the Muskoka Lakes Public Libraries and their services, visit their website.