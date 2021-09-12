Federal Election Signs Damaged In Bracebridge

Damage to an election sign in Bracebridge

The OPP said in a press release that they have received reports of damaged Federal election signs.

It was reported that Liberal party candidate signs have been damaged or removed throughout some towns including Bracebridge.

The OPP is reminding residents that tampering with election signs in anyway is an offence under the Criminal Code and the Canada Elections Act. Stealing, damaging or destroying a candidate’s sign could lead to charges of mischief and/or theft.

Anyone with information is asked to Call OPP or Crime Stoppers.

 

