McHappy Day® Is Back On Wednesday, September 22nd

In celebration of the 27th McHappy Day, McDonald’s Canada is donating a portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold on September 22nd at participating restaurants in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), and other local children’s charities.

There are more ways to support than ever before!

In the weeks leading up to McHappy Day, guests can purchase McHappy Day Digital Hearts in-restaurant for a $2 donation that comes with a digital “thank you” video from a Canadian athlete, celebrity, or RMHC family. Guests will also have the option to donate $5 to add a pair of exclusive McHappy Day x Peace Collective socks to any Extra Value Meal order.

“We are excited to welcome back McHappy Day this year and ecstatic about offering our guests more ways to support than ever before,” said Jacques Mignault, President and CEO, McDonald’s Restaurants of Canada. “Family and community are at the heart of McDonald’s core values and McHappy Day allows us to continue our coast-to-coast support for RMHC, as every purchase on McHappy Day directly supports Canadian families in need.”

“The impact and support from coast-to-coast on McHappy Day is truly remarkable. From McDonald’s franchisees, to crew members, and guests – we are so grateful to our communities that rally together to support RMHC in our mission to keep families together and close to the healthcare their sick child needs,” said Cathy Loblaw, CEO, RMHC Canada. “We can’t stop until all families in need can receive the comfort and care of RMHC – annually thousands of families never make it off of our waitlists. Together with the generous support of Canadians on McHappy Day, we can help even more families during their most challenging time.”

Facts:

McHappy Day is McDonald’s Canada’s largest community charitable initiative of the year

The 16 Ronald McDonald Houses and 17 Ronald McDonald Family Rooms in Canada give families a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment

In 2019 McDonald’s, together with its franchisees, restaurant teams and their guests, raised more than $6.6 million on McHappy Day alone. In 2021, McDonald’s Canada hopes to beat that record and make this the most successful McHappy Day ever by donating proceeds from all menu items for the first time in history.

It wasn’t possible to host McHappy Day in 2020 due to the pandemic, but this year McDonald’s Canada is ready to bring the event back in style. What better way to announce the return of McHappy Day than with some healthy competition led by well-known Canadian athletes and personalities?

McDonald’s Canada is working with regional captains to rally their communities to get out and participate to make McHappy Day 2021 the biggest in history. And while the event looks a little different this year, there have never been more ways to support. Canadians can follow their captain’s journey across social media to see which region is leading the pack.

SOURCE McDonald’s Canada